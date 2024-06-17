'AITA for not pretending my girlfriend's plushies are real?' 'They need attention.'

"AITA for not pretending my girlfriend's plushies are real?"

My (M/27) girlfriend (F/27) has lots of plushies (about 30). Every morning, she arranges them on her bed, and every night they go from the bed to the couch, still neatly arranged.

One morning she asked me to put the plushies on the bed and got upset when I didn't arrange them properly. I asked her what the big deal was since they're gonna be back on the couch at night anyway, but she got upset because she "wants them to be comfortable."

Every now and then when we're watching TV or something, she'll ask me to hold a plushie because "they need attention." I'm fine with all this and used to do think it was cute but it's gotten to a point where she wants me to talk to them.