Mother refuses to provide for children's half-sister from ex's affair; 'I'm being called selfish.' AITA?

"AITA for not providing for my children's half- sister?"

Lindorph-truffle83

So I, Female 31, have been married twice. My first marriage was to T. It was shorted lived, but T and I had two children together, JT m 11 and MJ f 10. They are close in age.

T and I separated in 2016, in our state you have to be legally separated a year before you can get divorced, if you have children born in the marriage. four months out from the year separation date, T committed bigamy, he got remarried before we were legally divorced.

It prolonged our divorce by several months. In the end, T was convicted of several felonies and given strict probation. I told the judge I just wanted to be divorced. the courts annulled the marriage to the second ìwoman because it wasnt legal.