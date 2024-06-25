'AITA for not providing treat bags at my kid's party?' 'I'd already spent quite a bit of time and money.'

The kids had a great time, everyone loved the crafts and activities. At the end of the party one of the parents (that I don't know very well - our kids used to go to the same daycare) approached me and asked where the treat bags were. I stated I hadn't made any because they weren't really my jam.

She said it's a courtesy to make treat bags at a party and she always does them at her parties. I can't really remember what I said - something polite - but I was a bit shocked someone would have the balls to say that. I basically brushed it off/changed the subject.