"AITA for not re-marrying my ex wife?"

Me and my wife got divorced 4 years ago. We have a daughter who is 15. When my wife told me that she wanted a divorce I was shocked and upset. I tried to convince her to stay married, but she wouldn't listen to me and we got a clean divorce.

After our divorce she became mentally unstable. I helped her a lot because she was living with my daughter and I loved her. All this time I helped her and took care of her whenever she needed. I also took her out for food and just to calm her down because if she's not well then she wouldn't be able to take care of my daughter and my daughter loves her mom so I will respect her wishes