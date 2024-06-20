'AITA for not replacing $400 worth of flowers at a wedding?' 'I went home pissed.'

"AITA for not replacing $400 worth of flowers at a wedding?"

So this happened back when I was 22m. My good friend from childhood was getting married. I was invited as a guest, and was really excited to go. My friend invited me to his apartment the night before to get hammered and have one last hoorah before he got married the next day.

At about 11:00pm the night before the wedding, the future FIL calls my friend and says “hey so I need you to come over tomorrow at 8am or so to help me prepare the yard for the wedding reception.”