"AITA for not replying to my mother saying she has cancer?"

So this going to need some context and it's pretty heavy. I'll keep it as short as possible.

So growing up my mother was pretty much an alcoholic, which caused us to not have a good relationship. My relationship with my father was great, however.

Though she was emotionally abusive towards him and would often do things like put the heating on and leave the back door open (we were struggling financially), try and provoke him in to attacking her etc so she could play the victim or consistently accuse him of cheating.

He worked himself to a heart attack. About a year later he found out she was cheating and took his life. I found him. (I was 17). He left everything to me but she ended up getting the house and the £200k life insurance. I got £10k.