'AITA for not respecting my college roommates’ curfew? She wants me back by midnight.' UPDATED 2X

NTA. Could you imagine if you told her that you picked her bed time and she had to stay up as late as you? She's not your mom and you aren't 14, she doesn't get to give you a curfew. Maybe a change of roommates would be best.

After getting some feedback, OP added an update to her post.

First off, thank you to everyone who responded. It gave me a reality check and the confidence to stand up for myself. In general, my roommate is a very nice person and besides a few minor other issues we get along well but I do recognize now that her requests are unreasonable. Next week is my spring break, and we have scheduled the meeting for the following week so I will provide an update then.