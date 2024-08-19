After breakup, ex GF demands share of house she didn’t help pay for; 'I also want my rent back.' AITA?

She didn't want to be on the loan, she didn't want to pitch in for the down-payment, none of the Financials or paperwork was done with her because she didn't want to be part of it.

Later she would cry about how she's not on the loan so the house isn't technically hers so I could just kick her out and she would have nothing; I would reassure her that we're together so it's ours and that I would never do that.

Anyhow, for nearly our entire relationship she's wanted me to quit my job, finally for medical reasons I had to leave my job, at the time she was glad for me to leave as she had finally found a job and had been working there for two years.