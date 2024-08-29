"AITA for not sending a wedding gift to a wedding I wasn't invited to?"

So I am part of a friends group consisting of me and my partner, and couples I will refer to as couple A, B and C. So I have not been super close to couple C in the last few years compared to A and B but back in the day I was and introduced them to A and B. I am Facebook friends with all of them.

Couple C posted they were engaged and couples A and B offered to have an engagement party. Me and my partner were invited to that but we noticed couple C was somewhat cool to us. Okay that happens and we didn't give it much thought.