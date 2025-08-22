'AITA for not separating drinks in a cooler? My neighbor said kids could've gotten drunk.'

Now word has gotten around to some of the other neighbors and I feel like people are whispering about me being careless. I feel bad because I did not want anyone to feel uncomfortable at my house, but at the same time I do not think it was my responsibility to childproof everything when there were parents right there.

So AITA for not separating the beer cooler from the rest of the food at my barbecue or should the parent have been more responsible for watching their child?

The internet did not hold back one bit.

Ok_Guest7053 wrote:

NTA. Even though I would personally separate beer from pop/juice/water. I would also make sure MY OWN kid is grabbing what they are supposed to be grabbing from coolers.