'AITA for not sharing MY inheritance with my parents' long-term foster son?' UPDATED

OP responded:

Ben will have around £100k already, which would be enough for him to buy a small house/flat outright or a bigger one with a very small mortgage. That is certainly more than I was given at 18.

sunbeamsoffglass wrote:

Your parents had more than a decade to include him in their estate or adopt him.

Tell the GF it’s not her place to tell you what to do with your money.

Also this is a huge red flag for a further relationship with her.