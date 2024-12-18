'AITA for not shoveling snow right after giving birth?'

I know right!!! All she did was give birth! He’s been slinging hash all day down at the McDonald’s and have you seen that morning rush? Sheesh! Unbareable!

The two year old should be doing something I mean at what point is she going to make those kids earn their keep? The little one is occupying a whole tit at the very least the toddler can shovel some snow! That poor man I can’t imagine what he’s putting up with.

Lulu_531

You are not the AH. First of all, as everyone knows, you should not be having visitors until the baby is at least 14.5 years old. Your in-laws shouldn’t have met your toddler yet.