'AITA for not stopping my husband from getting the paternity test after he accused me of cheating?'

You did the right thing. Babies look...weird. Almost all the time, when they first "come out" they barely look like a human let alone their parents, and they change SO much so quickly. You are absolutely right that you should not marry someone you don't trust, and if his first instinct in seeing his child is to get a paternity test, he obviously does not trust you at all.

You were also in the right for not stopping him from getting that test, because how could you? He has every right to get the test if he wants to. And you trying to get him not to take a test would only make you look more guilty in his eyes anyways. The LEAST guilty thing you could have done, you did and was just telling him to go ahead and get a test then.