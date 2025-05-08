Someecards Logo
'AITA for not supporting my sister at her wedding because she decided to marry my ex?'

May 8, 2025

FrostedGleams writes:

I (27F) broke up with my ex (30M) three years ago. It was a tough breakup, and we stayed in touch for a while, but eventually we both moved on. Or so I thought. About six months after the breakup, my sister (24F) started dating him.

I wasn’t thrilled about it at first, but I figured I should try to be supportive. After all, it’s her life, and if they’re happy, who am I to stand in the way? But deep down, it was hard to let go of the fact that she was dating my ex.

Now they’re getting married in a few months, and I’ve been invited. But here’s the thing: I really don’t want to go. It feels awkward, and honestly, it’s triggering for me. I still have some unresolved feelings, and it feels like I’m being expected to just “get over it.”

I told my sister I wasn’t comfortable attending, and she’s upset. She says I’m being petty and holding a grudge over something that happened years ago. Our parents are also pressuring me to go, saying I’m being dramatic. They all say I should just suck it up for the sake of family.

But I don’t think it’s that simple. I feel like my feelings are valid, and I don’t want to put myself in a situation where I’m constantly reminded of the past. I also don’t want to make a scene at the wedding, so I’m just planning not to go at all. So, AITA for not attending my sister’s wedding because she’s marrying my ex?

Here are the top rated comments from the post.

mywordsmayhurtyou says:

How can you be with a person who is your sister’s ex? Your sister broke sister code. What about if things were reversed? Is your sister okay with you marrying her ex? NTA.

Lightup17 says:

Are you sure nothing happened between them while you were dating? She may have had a crush on him or something before you broke up.

Straight_Physics_229 says:

Dates not dating. Your 27 year old ex started dating his ex's 21 year old sister 30 seconds after you broke up? That's ew.

Cute-Profession9983 says:

Is your dad not upset that the same guy is running through his daughters? Honest question!

What do you think?

