'AITA for not supporting my sister at her wedding because she decided to marry my ex?'

FrostedGleams writes:
I (27F) broke up with my ex (30M) three years ago. It was a tough breakup, and we stayed in touch for a while, but eventually we both moved on. Or so I thought. About six months after the breakup, my sister (24F) started dating him.
I wasn’t thrilled about it at first, but I figured I should try to be supportive. After all, it’s her life, and if they’re happy, who am I to stand in the way? But deep down, it was hard to let go of the fact that she was dating my ex.
Now they’re getting married in a few months, and I’ve been invited. But here’s the thing: I really don’t want to go. It feels awkward, and honestly, it’s triggering for me. I still have some unresolved feelings, and it feels like I’m being expected to just “get over it.”
I told my sister I wasn’t comfortable attending, and she’s upset. She says I’m being petty and holding a grudge over something that happened years ago. Our parents are also pressuring me to go, saying I’m being dramatic. They all say I should just suck it up for the sake of family.
But I don’t think it’s that simple. I feel like my feelings are valid, and I don’t want to put myself in a situation where I’m constantly reminded of the past. I also don’t want to make a scene at the wedding, so I’m just planning not to go at all. So, AITA for not attending my sister’s wedding because she’s marrying my ex?
mywordsmayhurtyou says:
How can you be with a person who is your sister’s ex? Your sister broke sister code. What about if things were reversed? Is your sister okay with you marrying her ex? NTA.
Lightup17 says:
Are you sure nothing happened between them while you were dating? She may have had a crush on him or something before you broke up.
Straight_Physics_229 says:
Dates not dating. Your 27 year old ex started dating his ex's 21 year old sister 30 seconds after you broke up? That's ew.
Cute-Profession9983 says:
Is your dad not upset that the same guy is running through his daughters? Honest question!