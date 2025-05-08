'AITA for not supporting my sister at her wedding because she decided to marry my ex?'

"AITA for not attending my sister’s wedding because she's marrying my ex?"

FrostedGleams writes:

I (27F) broke up with my ex (30M) three years ago. It was a tough breakup, and we stayed in touch for a while, but eventually we both moved on. Or so I thought. About six months after the breakup, my sister (24F) started dating him.

I wasn’t thrilled about it at first, but I figured I should try to be supportive. After all, it’s her life, and if they’re happy, who am I to stand in the way? But deep down, it was hard to let go of the fact that she was dating my ex.