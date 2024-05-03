'AITA for refusing to support my sister's engagement during my wedding year?' UPDATED

"AITA for not supporting my sister’s engagement?"

I (24 F) am planning my wedding to my partner of almost 6 years. We got engaged at the end of November and we set our wedding date for September! Before we get into the current situation I want to provide a little context. When we were growing up it was always abundantly clear that my sister (20 F) was the family favorite. She was always given special privileges and talked more highly of than me.

For this reason, we didn’t get along during our childhood and most of our teenage years. After attending therapy as an adult, I came to understand that I couldn’t hold my parents treatment towards her against her because she was a child and the only people to blame are my parents. After working through that, her and I became really close. For the past few years we have been inseparable.