'AITA for not taking care of my BF's pets?' 'He got 6 chickens and 2 goats.'

"AITA for not taking care of my BF's pets after I told him I wouldn’t?"

My BF has wanted to get chickens and goats for years, I’ve always told him that he could if he wanted to but I wouldn’t be helping him with them. I work full time, I do all the cooking and cleaning and care taking of our current pets (4 cats and 3 large dogs, two of which are elderly and one that’s diabetic) and I’m not interested in taking on more.

I've made this clear to him, that if he got more animals they would be his sole responsibility. We live on 1/3 of an acre in the suburbs, I don’t think this is enough room for them and I’ve told him that.