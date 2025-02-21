'AITA for not taking my FIL's last name after getting married? I'm being called disrespectful.'

OP responded:

Thank you for your thoughts. I never considered that he was disrespecting my name... But makes sense!

Old_motters wrote:

NTA. This isn't the 1950's. You're not chattel. You're not required to take any name. My wife didn't. No one was offended.

This kind of thing stinks of patriarchy. He needs to wind his neck in and be welcoming to his son's spouse.