'AITA for not taking my kids to see my ex's wife in the hospital?'

They had a child together and now they claim there is no breaking up no matter how bad it gets. Unfortunately, between my kids and my ex and his wife telling me details of their relationship, I know far too much. It's toxic but not toxic enough to change custody of my kids in the eyes of the courts. I have tried. Even a therapist thought it would be in my kids best interest.

But they are cared for and that seems to be all that counts. The relationship between me and them is t-xic too when we interact so I keep any and all interactions to a minimum. I document all relevant things that could help with custody, I keep my kids in therapy (ex doesn't take them) and I try to give my kids stability and a safe space to talk.