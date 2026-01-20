'AITA for not taking my MIL’s outdated pregnancy advice?'

I had researched extensively how to best prepare for my new baby and many of the things she suggested like avoiding exercise or “eating for two” I am fairly certain are a little outdated and not shown to have real benefits.

She even suggested that I take baths with bone broth in them to give healthy bones to the baby? I felt a bit uncomfortable but I knew that she had a lot on her plate, so I complied to not make things more difficult for her.

When I told my husband about the discomfort I felt from the overeating or strange advice, he refused to hear it, saying that he didn’t want to hear me speaking ungratefully about her when she was going through such a difficult time.