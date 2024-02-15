'AITA for not taking in my sister’s baby even though we will possibly adopt another child?'

"AITA for not taking in my sister’s baby even though we will possibly be adopting another child?"

My 17 year old half sister is pregnant. She did not want an abortion. It too late at this point anyway. She also does not want to give her baby up for adoption. Our dad and her mom are not supportive of this at all.

They said if she has a baby she’s going to have to figure everything out on her own and as soon as she turns 18 she has to move out.

My husband and I also have been looking into alternative ways to have children because of fertility issues. We ourselves have already gone through the process of fostering only for the child to be taken away and given back to their biological mother.