"AITA for not telling a grown woman the dress code for a BBQ?"

It’s finally become just about cool enough to have a barbecue where I live so yesterday evening my husband and I called around most of our friend group to come to our place and join us. That’s about 20 adults plus 6 toddlers/babies.

My cousin, her husband, and their toddler are out here visiting because he wants to move out of the UK and he’s trying to convince her to move too because they’d have a better quality of life.

Full disclosure: our husbands are much much closer than we are, although I would definitely say that cousin and I are always at least friendly if not friends. So we invited them to join.