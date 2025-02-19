'AITA for not telling my BF that my best friend is gay? I thought he already figured it out.'

Simulacrum79 wrote:

Open your eyes. You said that if Bob was not okay with you hanging out with Alex you would not have dated him. The translation of that requirement is that you want a relationship based on trust and not one where you are constantly proving yourself.

So what he did was lie to you long enough to make you care about him and then he started with the jealous boyfriend act. I think you made a mistake by telling him Alex was gay. Is not about the fact that Alex is gay as it allows him to deflect the discussion towards why you did not tell him this.