'AITA for not telling my ex I got pregnant with my new BF so he's probably infertile?' UPDATED 3X

I thought of the incident as ‘proof’ that I was the infertile one and had led my ex to believe as such. Him supposedly getting his coworker pregnant strengthened my belief. We were actually going to go to a fertility clinic before we got the news about his coworker, but that never ended up happening.

Top Comment:

NTA - first of all, what the hell - your ex cheats on you and blames you for him taking on fatherhood for a child that is not his?

What a - I am not going to say it, because this comment will be removed.