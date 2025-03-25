Woman's ex livid when their son tells him she has adopted a little girl. AITA?

However, when Eric found out about my daughter from our son, he was angry. He said that finding out that I adopted through Bry was childish and that he should have been the first person to know, since adding a baby to my household could affect our son. He said we owed it to Bry for the two of us to have a sit-down conversation with him about this.

I informed Eric that I already had a conversation with Bry and that he was excited about his little sister. I also told him that what he was proposing would have been awkward, since he and I are no longer together and he’s not my daughter’s father.