"AITA for not telling my (ex) wife that we lived in a rental apartment?"



I replied to her, didn't I ever tell her that this place is a rental? Why does she even assume that I can afford a 2-bedroom apartment in the city centre? She knows where I work and how much I earn. She called and screamed at me, that I had lied to her for years and hid the fact that the apartment was rental!

Then she tells me that well, she will take the car as we got that together! And I was quiet for a moment and then told her: "You do know that is a lease right? The owner of the car is the bank!" Then she demanded that I pay for the valuation and I replied "I did not ask you to do it!" She called me an AH and ended the call.