'AITA for not telling my fiancé that I can't have children?'

After when we were driving home I made a comment saying maybe we should tell his fam now we aren't having children to avoid talking about it down the road and then he told me he wasn't sure about being child free.

I was shocked and wasn't sure what to say except to tell him that i was sure and to ask when did he start thinking he might want children.

He told me he was never sure and that now he thought he wanted them. I was really hurt that he lied to me because when we started dating I was very clear that under no circumstance would I want children and if he wasn't sure it wouldn't work. We argued and he basically told me he thought I might change my mind. But he didnt know is that I was sterilised at 25.

When I was 22, despite using birth control, I got pregnant and terminated the pregnancy. Afterwards, the stress of that possibly happening again was too much and it began to take a toll on my mental and physical health.

To make a long story short after 2 years of looking from doctor to doctor I was able to find one willing to sterilize an unmarried, childless, early 20s year old women. My mental health improved over night as soon as I had a date scheduled and I no longer have so much anxiety. This was 1.5 years before i met fiance. I never said so because it doent matter because I dont want children.