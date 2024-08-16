'AITA for not telling my fiancée that my late partner was a man? She already knew I was bi.'

But I don't talk about him and I probably never will. I'll make the occasional "Oh, X would've loved this," comment when I'm with friends who knew him well. With strangers, nothing. My friends and family respect that, as well. I'm engaged again. My fiancée (31F) obviously knows I was engaged before. I pretty much told her "My last partner passed away and I don't talk about it."

I don't use social media in really any capacity anymore but she happened to stumble upon an old Instagram profile of mine recently and saw him heavily featured. This led to her accusing me of purposefully keeping this from her. I don't really see why his gender matters and I told her so. She said I've broken her trust.

Times like these are when I long for the life I was living before. But grief messed up my brain so I'm not sure if I'm being insensitive.

EDIT: She knew I am bisexual. The only thing she didn’t know was that my fiancé was a man.