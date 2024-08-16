'AITA for not telling my fiancée that my late partner was a man? She already knew I was bi.'

I (29M) lost my fiancé four years ago in a car accident. He and I were both 25 at the time and had been together since we were 19. If soulmates are real, he was mine. He was stubborn, he preferred a way earlier bedtime than I did, and was a major homebody, and I loved all of it.
He would stay up with me until he was sure I fell asleep and weekly movie theater outings (planned by him) became a thing like a month into us meeting. I am a fundamentally different person both because I met him and because of my grief. I was shown what real love and effort and care feels like. I also don't talk about him. I go to therapy once a week. Otherwise, it's silence on that topic from me.
He lives on in me in the ways I try to emulate him. I practice the patience he had that I always struggled to find. I go after career related opportunities that scare me because I know he would encourage me to. Sometimes I let myself stay in bed because I know he'd be gentle with me and let me do that too.
But I don't talk about him and I probably never will. I'll make the occasional "Oh, X would've loved this," comment when I'm with friends who knew him well. With strangers, nothing. My friends and family respect that, as well. I'm engaged again. My fiancée (31F) obviously knows I was engaged before. I pretty much told her "My last partner passed away and I don't talk about it."
I don't use social media in really any capacity anymore but she happened to stumble upon an old Instagram profile of mine recently and saw him heavily featured. This led to her accusing me of purposefully keeping this from her. I don't really see why his gender matters and I told her so. She said I've broken her trust.
Times like these are when I long for the life I was living before. But grief messed up my brain so I'm not sure if I'm being insensitive.
EDIT: She knew I am bisexual. The only thing she didn’t know was that my fiancé was a man.
ElkWidowMom wrote:
Oof, some of these comments are rough…here’s my perspective as a widow. You need to talk to your therapist about this. Not the internet.
Most people have no idea what it’s like to lose so much and just how much that loss shapes you. But also, It’s concerning to me that he sounds like such a big part of your internal life, but you’ve never even mentioned him with your current partner.
Before you get married, you need to dig into why you’ve compartmentalized this to such an intense degree. Why are you hiding him? What are you afraid of? If I’m being generous, I think seeing that your late fiancé was a man shocked your fiancée into realizing that she knows absolutely nothing about this major part of you.
Comfortable-Focus123 wrote:
Based on how you describe your relationship with your ex, and fail to say anything about your current fiancee, I am not certain you are ready to be married to her, or anyone for that matter right now. You still seem to be in your past relationship more than your current one. Perhaps some counseling will help you move into a better place.
FruitySalads wrote:
You’re just not ready man, and that’s ok. I wish you happiness.
SwimmingProgram6530 wrote:
Sorry for your loss. I would say that if it hurts to even discuss your late partners gender and you write that he was your soul mate then maybe your new relationship was too soon. It’s lovely to talk about a love one with friends, it keeps the memories alive and whilst your new partner wouldn’t have know him I’m surprised pronouns were not used when discussing your first fiancé.
Edit. I have just read your update. I unsure what her issue is if she already knew you were bi, unless it become more real for her with your first fiancé. She obviously has issues regarding your s-xuality which will need to be addressed. I still however feel you need to deal with your grief before thinking of another marriage.
peakpenguins wrote:
A very gentle YTA because I get why you wouldn't want to talk about something that awful, but you're about to get married again and your fiance doesn't even know that he was a man? To me, it wouldn't matter whether he was a he or a she, but I also don't know how comfortable I'd feel marrying someone who wasn't at least somewhat open with me about that part of their past.
United-Signature-414 wrote:
YTA . If your late fiance is still a completely untouchable subject to the point that your current partner doesn't even know their gender (I mean really, you've never "X was really good at xyz, he used to...") then you are in no way ready to be in a serious relationship let alone get married.
horshack_test wrote:
"I don't really see why his gender matters"
Then why were you not honest about it with your fiancé? If it doesn't matter, then why make a point to keep it from her?
Also, you very much seem to not have moved past your relationship with him (requiring ongoing therapy), and clearly care more about that relationship that the one with your fiancé;
"I long for the life I was living before."
Have you told her this? Because this is also something that she should know when deciding whether or not she actually wants to marry you.
"I'll make the occasional "Oh, X would've loved this," comment when I'm with friends who knew him well. With strangers, nothing."
You group your fiancé with strangers you don't discuss your previous engagement/partner with. And obviously, none of your friends or family members have mentioned to her that your previous fiancé was a man - there is no way that isn't just coincidence. YTA.