'AITA for not telling my girlfriend I’m bisexual? She's upset I didn't bring it up.' UPDATED 2X

And just because she doesn’t visibly have a problem with people being gay or queer...doesn’t mean that she isn’t skeptical, judgmental or homophobic. She might just tolerate it as long as it’s not affecting her life but if she had a kid who was not heterosexual she would probably flip out.

wheres-my-swingline wrote:

I’m sure you two are going to have a pleasant time reviewing this thread.

Full_Pace7666 wrote:

“She said to me she didn’t believe in bisexuality, said that it ‘wasn’t a good look for the community.’”

Yeah I would have broken up with her on the spot. This girl is ignorant as hell and likely biphobic.