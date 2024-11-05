'AITA for not telling my girlfriend that I have a famous ex? She feels like I was hiding it.'

The internet had a lot of different thoughts about OP's situation.

MissionHoneyDew2209 wrote:

Your gf is angry you didn't name drop like a jerk??? If you'd told her she'd probably say you were trying to make her jealous. Yikes. NTA in any way.

BoredofBin wrote:

NTA! This is a pointless hill for your girlfriend to die for. If the both of you hadn't explicitly mentioned the names of your exes or discussed your past, then her point about you being upfront about 'Clara' is just absurd. Looks like she will now see you as Famous Clara's ex then the person you are today.

SigSauerPower320 wrote: