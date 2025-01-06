'AITA for not telling my husband I'm going to the bedroom to cry? I offended him.'

"AITA for not telling my husband I'm going to the bedroom to cry?"

Me (F32) and my husband (M31) were driving home from our friends place. I still had to take the dogs out for a walk and it was past midnight. We both were tired. On the way we talked about something that was painful for me and I started to cry. We arrived home and my husband asked a more detailed question about my feelings, which I answered.

After a short moment of silence, I got out of the car, went inside and took the dogs out. When I came back in, my husband was doing his evening routine, cooking and started watching Netflix while eating. I brushed my teeth, fed the animals and still crying went straight to the bedroom, in a sad mood. I got under the covers to cry.