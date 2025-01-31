'AITA for not telling my kid I'm not her actual dad? I wanted to wait until she was older.'

OP responded:

I did tell Ida that MJ didn't know, yes. And I did tell her I wanted to only tell MJ when she was ready to know, we were dating for about 6 months before her and MJ met.

MossMyHeart wrote:

You should not marry this women if you want to be a good dad. I’m willing to bet that Ida told her on purpose. She wants it to be clear to her that she isn’t your daughter so she knows when the two of you have kids that they’re the “real” kids and she was a charity case. I am also willing to bet she doesn’t want her to start seeing her as a mother figure, and that is another reason she told her.