"AITA for not telling my wife my cousin is insanely wealthy?"

I am 31M, my wife is 34F, my cousin is 33F, her husband is 35M. My cousin and her husband own a fairly large farm and that is my cousin's pride and joy. Not one single person was surprised when she bought it.

Her husband is a pipe welder and makes good money as well. My cousin and her husband are well known in the community and very well respected they do a lot for the community.

With all that said when she was in her early 20s she won a ton of money. I'm talking FU kind of money. At the moment she has made it so all of the kids ( including any children I may have) in the family will be able to go to college and she paid for her siblings educations.