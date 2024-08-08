'AITA for not telling my wife that I had surgery over 30 years ago? She's really upset.'

NoSalamander7749 wrote:

"B) My medical history is my business and my business only."

ESH - so close to N.T.A, except there's this:

Your legal spouse should know about your medical history, as in case of any emergencies she's the one the doctors are going to ask, most likely. This particular instance may inconsequential to any future issues, but as a principle, your medical history stops becoming "your business only" when you get married. And if you said it like this, I can understand why your wife got mad.

INeedToWorkOnMe wrote:

"A) How would I bring that up"

True. NTA on this alone. You were 4 and probably do t remember a thing.

"B) My medical history is my business and my business only."