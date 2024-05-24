'AITA for not telling my stepsisters how much money and assets my father left me when he died?'

3 weeks later my father came out of his coma and was due to be sent home. He was severely unwell but he was alive. So went round to SM got the new keys and took him home.

After a week of being home he recieved a letter from his pension informing him of a beneficiary change so he rang and his pension had been changed into my SM name. Now my father had 3 private pensions and everyone of them had been changed. His signature had been forged on documents. We then went through every important thing that was of value. Pension, cars, bank accounts. Everything.

She had changed all of my fathers car logbooks into hername and his pensions. in total around 850k worth of assets and money she would have stolen if he had passed away when he was in his coma.