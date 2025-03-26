'AITA for not personally texting my coworker that I wouldn’t be riding with her?'

Tangerine_Bouquet wrote:

NTA. Anna's behavior is all about her. You said Anna "would text in our group chat in the morning when she was about to leave" when she was driving you. Yet she didn't that day. She knew she wasn't driving you. This isn't about a personal text to give her the info. It may be about control. It may be something else.

Does it make sense she was upset you didn't invite her to join you, maybe? Did she drive Ellie that morning? What did Ellie say about this? [Doesn't change the judgment, but I'm curious.]

OP responded: