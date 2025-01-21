'AITA for not tipping 20% on a $500 hair appointment?' 'I was panicking.'

"AITA for not tipping 20% on a $500 hair appointment?"

I know what you're thinking...of course I'm an ahole. Because who doesn't tip 20%? Hear me out. I have been going to the same hairdresser for 10+ years, since she was still an apprentice studying for her license. Back then, I paid $50 for a full highlight. It was amazing.

But obviously, as she got better at her job, her prices increased, which is fine and expected. But as I got older and gained more responsibilities (I started seeing her when I was 21), I couldn't afford to spend a lot on my hair.

So, I switched to getting it done only 2-3 times a year instead of going somewhere cheaper because I love her so much as a person and she has always done a great job. The last time I went was in July, and I paid $300 for a full highlight and cut before a 20% tip ($60).