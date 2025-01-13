First sleepover ends in vicious neighborhood gossip, daughter banned from seeing friend again. AITA? + UPDATE

I’ll admit, I did know this about Amanda, but my own kids are the total opposite, so it wasn’t even on my radar to walk her all the way home. Maybe it should have been. If Amanda had asked me to walk her home I absolutely would have.

I can understand (to an extent) Susan being upset if she truly felt I put her child in a “dangerous situation”. I thought this would blow over after a couple of days, but this happened at the beginning of December.

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

FrenchG-here