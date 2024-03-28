Bride flips out when her grandparents-in-law request slow songs at 'MY wedding.' AITA? UPDATED

Well, when I approached him, he told me my husband's grandparents had requested this song. I'll admit I was pretty drunk at the time so I basically told him, no, screw them, change the song, I don't want this crap playing. I was so pumped for my reception, the liquid courage was running through me, and I wanted to keep dancing my ass off with my husband and all our friends.

At first the DJ tried to protest, but I reminded him who's day it was, and he eventually complied and changed the song. I didn't think it was a big deal since it was MY wedding, after all, but apparently my husband's parents got super pissed.