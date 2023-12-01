"AITA for not wanting coal for Christmas?"

This year I went to my fiancé’s house for Christmas. It was my first time going, as we would typically go to my family’s house instead.

I got a (rather pricey) gift for my fiancé “Dan” related to his hobbies, I got nice gifts for “Dan’s” parents based off of things I’d talked about with them before, and I got a small pack of chocolates for each of Dan’s other relatives (I didn’t know them that well).

I wasn’t expecting many gifts from Dan’s relatives because I didn’t know many of them that well, but I was certainly expecting more than I got.