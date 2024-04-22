'AITA for not wanting to feature my fiancé's former SO who passed away in our wedding?' UPDATED

At this point, I was (and still kinda am) fed up with the Mandy comments taking over our wedding. I sternly told him that no I don't think that would be appropriate, as this is our wedding and should focus on us. We are having a table with pictures of loved ones who passed, and she will be featured there. He told me that he doesn't think that's enough to honor her memory.

He wants to incorporate her in a bigger way, as she never got her dream wedding. He also thinks it would be a sweet surprise for Mandy's parents (who are invited since he is still really close to them). I did lose my cool, I will admit. I told him honestly how I felt about the Mandy situation taking over our wedding, and how I'm uncomfortable with it.