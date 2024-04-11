'AITA for not wanting to go to my stepson's wedding?' 'I told them to move out.'

Expect more. Be willing at this point to separate if you need to because she is willing to retain a relationship with someone and expect you to as well when they were hostile to tour kids. What are you teaching them. I will tell you. You both are teaching them that he can do what he wants, and their feelings and needs don't matter. She is teaching them that her bio kids are more important even when they are in the wrong. you are teaching them that you will give into your wife's demands. They can't trust either of you to be safe because you are staying in contact. They will be taught not to come to you if he does come back around and does something this time.