'AITA for not wanting my estate to go to my fiancé’s son?'

However, here’s where things get complicated. When we were discussing our estates, my fiancé suggested that my assets should eventually go to his son, like his estate will go to mine. But I don’t want that. I’ve worked hard for everything I have, and I want it to go to my siblings, not his son. All of my (3)siblings are close in age to me, might have children, and make below $50k.

Am I wrong for feeling this way? I don’t have any children, and I really don’t feel like his son should automatically inherit my wealth, especially since we’re not having children together. I know it’s a touchy subject, but it’s been weighing on me, and I’m wondering if I’m being unreasonable. AITA?