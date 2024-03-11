'AITA for not wanting my ex's stepdaughter around my horses?'

I find the entire thing to be absurd. I (31F) have a daughter, Bonnie (13F) and a son, August (9M) with my ex Ralph (32M). Bonnie is not Ralph’s biological child, but was with me in the very beginning, when I was carrying her. The kids see him often and we get along well. He has a wife Donna (32F) and a step daughter, Mandy (13F). I get along fine with Donna.
Mandy is good with August, but terrible with Bonnie. She tells her things that a teenage girl shouldn’t say to another. Which we never knew why she is like this with Bonnie.
Since Bonnie has always maintained her privacy. She never went out of her way to be friends with Mandy, or to impress her. Mandy and her friends bother Bonnie and her friends at school. Which has caused Bonnie not wanting to stay at her father's house.
We had to rearrange Bonnie and August time schedule. When Mandy's stay at her father's house. So they don’t have to see her. Which was the best for all of us. Bonnie and August have been happier since.
We do have horses. Bonnie and August are great riders. We have three horses. All our own, and Bonnie has invited her friends to ride our horses and so have August. Mandy's attitude shifted once she knew we had horses. She was now treating Bonnie at school more politely. Mandy asked Bonnie if she can ride our horses, and if I can teach her to ride.
Bonnie just walked away. I guess Mandy felt offended by this and went to tell her mother. I got calls from Donna wondering if I could please teach her kid to ride, or just take her out a couple times a week on the horses. I declined her request.
She claims that Mandy “misses" August and Bonnie. I just hung up. Donna did quit and for a while. To ask and push more. I never respond to her demand. When Ralph did come get the kids. I asked him to tell his wife to stop being pushy. He said he’d take care of it. It did stop, I was grateful for that.
Around late April. August will be celebrating his birthday, and he will only be inviting his friends. Bonnie asked if she can bring her friends. I told her yes, it won’t be so big. But quite a bit of kids. August will also have a party at his dads as well.
I told Ralph about the birthday plan. He asked if Mandy can come, I told him not at my house. I don’t want August or Bonnie uncomfortable. I also told him he can do whatever pleases him, at his own house.
Ralph told me he understands and left it at that. For a few days things been quiet and good. But Ralph was picking up our kids one day. Waiting outside and I went out there with our children.
I saw he brought Mandy and they got out. He asked if Mandy can see my horses. I told him no, that I didn't want her on my property or anywhere near my horses. Mandy just started crying.
I continued telling him, that he broke our agreement for our kids schedule. Ralph just said, I should give her a chance. I said that he and Mandy needed to go. They drove off. My kids told me they don’t like her. I am not gonna force my kids to go. AITA?
