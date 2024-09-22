Expectant mother confronts entitled in-laws, refuses to let them attend baby’s birth. AITA?

All of a sudden, my mother-in-law sent me a message saying I was making her anxious and claiming that I’m always mean to her on WhatsApp. She said I’m too straightforward and logical, making it all about her. It was so childish.

When my husband saw the messages, he took my side. There was nothing that could have been “sugarcoated” — it was just basic information about the birth arrangements, which he had already discussed with her! Frustrated, I sent her a blunt message telling her to talk to her son if she can’t accept the way I communicate.

Today, we went to my last doctor’s appointment, where he checked to see if I could give birth naturally. On the grandparents' group chat, my in-laws had so many comments about how and when the baby should be born.