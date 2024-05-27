'AITA for not wanting my SIL and her kids to stay with us again?' 'Last weekend was the final straw.'

And what does Lisa do? She plops on the couch, grabs the remote, and starts demanding coffee, criticizing our parenting, and watching TV. When Mike suggested taking the kids to the beach to give me a break, Lisa refused because her “favorite show” was coming on. Instead, Mike had to entertain them with games while I cooked and cleaned up after everyone.

Lisa paid zero attention to her kids. They were running wild, pulling cushions off the sofa, throwing food around, and leaving a trail of destruction. I found her youngest smearing peanut butter on the curtains, and when I pointed it out to Lisa, she just shrugged and said, "Kids will be kids."