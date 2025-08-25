'AITA for not wanting my stepdaughter's sibling to live with us?' UPDATED 2X

He kept on saying I was punishing him for trying to help, and I told him that it wasn't on him to help and I understand he feels like he's gotta help her but I said that she told you she would u right and u just said okay and jumped with it and never asked me.

Then he went on trying to ask did I even like the little girl and I told him that I do, but I’m tried of making sacrifices for her and tried of having her clinging on me all the time and told him that I can't deal with that. He got mad and started yelling so I left and went by my mom's.