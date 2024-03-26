'AITA for not wanting to be maid-of-honor at my BFF's wedding because she’s marrying my ex?' UPDATED

Edit: The thing that people seem most confused by is the timeline and honestly I was wrong in my OP. Tam and I only talked for maybe 10 minutes on Friday evening so there is a lot I don't know but I went through my texts and such and this is the best I can put together.

June 2017--Gregory took me to Hawaii, that is the last time I saw him. We texted maybe two three times a week.

May 2018--Tammy gets her job and moves to new city. We text or call easily a combined 100 times a day or more.