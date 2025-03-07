'AITA for not wanting to donate sperm to my wife's friends? It feels a bit sudden.' UPDATED

I think I made it seem like this was the first time I met them. It isn't, I've known them for a couple of years now and we even spent a weekend together at some point. This is just the first time ever that this came up.

I didn't consider child support as a factor but now I definitely am. I don't think they are after my money exactly, there is not that much to get anyways but you never know how this hypothetical situation would evolve.

Right now I hope this was a joke from them that stuck in my wife's head and that she got too tipsy and picked it back up. I posted here because I got very emotional but I will be bringing this back up with her in a more serious conversation.

No will stay no, no matter the reasons or motives that anyone brings up.