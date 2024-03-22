"AITA for not wanting to get a 'real' job even though my BF wants me to?" UPDATED

"AITA for not wanting to get a job?​​​​​​"

English is not my first language, so sorry for any mistakes. My BF (29M) and I (27F) have been together for 3 years now, and we decided that it was time to live together. Some background information: he is an engineer working for a big company in my country and I'm a writer. I also own two apartments in a very popular and nice area in the city where we live that I rent for extra income

(they belonged to my grandparents, and as the only grandchild I inherited them when they died). Even though the pandemic hit my country hard, I did not experience any difficulties because my tenants have kept paying me rent. Therefore, my income hasn't changed at all. I'm not a millionaire by any means, but I can live comfortably just renting my properties.