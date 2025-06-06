'AITA for not giving my friend a key to the apartment she shares with her soon-to-be ex husband?' UPDATED

I’ve seen the husband a few times. I let him know that the wife told me what happened and that I just wanted him to know that I’m here if he needs anything. My goal is to just be there for both of my friends and not get in the middle. To me it comes down to some bad decisions that were made that had really painful consequences.

There’s no villain in this story. People are not the sum of their mistakes. Fast forward to present day where the wife was served with divorce papers. She wants to talk to him in person but he doesn’t. He agreed to FaceTime only if they do speak. She wants to fly here without telling him and show up on his doorstep to fight for the marriage.